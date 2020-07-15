All apartments in Miami Beach
120 Venetian Way

120 Venetian Causeway · No Longer Available
Location

120 Venetian Causeway, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Located on Rivo Alto, the eastern most Venetian Island, this stunning home has been renovated to perfection. Enter into the double height living room with fireplace and wood flooring and the open floor plan leads you to an open dining room and a new kitchen with Compac Quartz countertops. A substantial addition features a new family room with floor to ceiling windows. Other upgrades include large master suite, new roof and AC system, recessed LED lighting, alarm system with yard security cameras, and impact windows and doors. The re-landscaped yard offers perimeter hedges, a circular travertine driveway with motorized gates and a separate structure for laundry and storage. All located walking distance from shops and restaurants in Sunset Harbor. Offered partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Venetian Way have any available units?
120 Venetian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Venetian Way have?
Some of 120 Venetian Way's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Venetian Way currently offering any rent specials?
120 Venetian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Venetian Way pet-friendly?
No, 120 Venetian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 120 Venetian Way offer parking?
No, 120 Venetian Way does not offer parking.
Does 120 Venetian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Venetian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Venetian Way have a pool?
No, 120 Venetian Way does not have a pool.
Does 120 Venetian Way have accessible units?
No, 120 Venetian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Venetian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Venetian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
