120 Venetian Way

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace alarm system furnished

Located on Rivo Alto, the eastern most Venetian Island, this stunning home has been renovated to perfection. Enter into the double height living room with fireplace and wood flooring and the open floor plan leads you to an open dining room and a new kitchen with Compac Quartz countertops. A substantial addition features a new family room with floor to ceiling windows. Other upgrades include large master suite, new roof and AC system, recessed LED lighting, alarm system with yard security cameras, and impact windows and doors. The re-landscaped yard offers perimeter hedges, a circular travertine driveway with motorized gates and a separate structure for laundry and storage. All located walking distance from shops and restaurants in Sunset Harbor. Offered partially furnished.