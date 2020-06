Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Nestled in the heart of the exclusive Venetian Islands, this 1930's Mediterranean home is dripping in charm. Boasting 9 ft ceilings across its expansive main living areas, the home also features a fireplace, original hard wood floors, 3 bedrooms plus enclosed Florida room and additional bedroom on the main floor. Home is also available for sale, see MLS# A10759646.