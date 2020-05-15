All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

1025 Meridian Ave

1025 Meridian Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

** LEASE SPECIAL - Move in with just a $500 Deposit & first month’s rent** Must see adorable garden view, front corner studio in secure Art Deco building, located on the iconic tree lined Meridian Avenue! Unit features new Hurricane Impact windows, restored original hardwood flooring, separate dining area that could be a dedicated office space/bedroom, updated kitchen with SS appliances, new designer window shades, and on-site laundry! Easy to show with fast approval process. Bring Fido- Pets are Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Meridian Ave have any available units?
1025 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 1025 Meridian Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Meridian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Meridian Ave offer parking?
No, 1025 Meridian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Meridian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Meridian Ave have a pool?
No, 1025 Meridian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 1025 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Meridian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
