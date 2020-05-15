1025 Meridian Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

** LEASE SPECIAL - Move in with just a $500 Deposit & first month’s rent** Must see adorable garden view, front corner studio in secure Art Deco building, located on the iconic tree lined Meridian Avenue! Unit features new Hurricane Impact windows, restored original hardwood flooring, separate dining area that could be a dedicated office space/bedroom, updated kitchen with SS appliances, new designer window shades, and on-site laundry! Easy to show with fast approval process. Bring Fido- Pets are Welcome!