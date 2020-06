Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PERFECT FURNISHED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH BUT SET BACK WONDERFULLY FROM ALL THE ACTION. JUST STEPS FROM STARBUCKS, WHOLE FOODS, PUBLIX, FANTASTIC DINING AND NIGHTLIFE AND OF COURSE, THE BEACH! ALL TILE FLOORS, LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT! APARTMENT IS READY TO MOVE IN. FAST APPROVAL AND EASY TO SHOW, CALL TODAY!