Miami Beach, FL
1000 WEST AV
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

1000 WEST AV

1000 West Avenue · (954) 529-9203
Location

1000 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
sauna
Large studio in Mirador South with amazing view! Oversized Studio with amazing views over South Beach. This apartment is unfurnished and move in ready with lots of storage and closet space. Freshly painted, new appliances & more! It has new hurricane impact windows. Pool, Gym, Cable and internet are included in the rent as well!!! Valet parking available for $50 per month. Full service building with heated pool. Rent includes, Internet, sauna and fitness center. The building has 24 hour concierge and security, valet parking. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Restaurants, Lincoln Road, very conveniently location. Call today and make this your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 WEST AV have any available units?
1000 WEST AV has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 WEST AV have?
Some of 1000 WEST AV's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 WEST AV currently offering any rent specials?
1000 WEST AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 WEST AV pet-friendly?
No, 1000 WEST AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1000 WEST AV offer parking?
Yes, 1000 WEST AV does offer parking.
Does 1000 WEST AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 WEST AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 WEST AV have a pool?
Yes, 1000 WEST AV has a pool.
Does 1000 WEST AV have accessible units?
No, 1000 WEST AV does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 WEST AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 WEST AV does not have units with dishwashers.
