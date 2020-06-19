1000 WEST AV

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool 24hr concierge sauna

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool internet access sauna valet service

Large studio in Mirador South with amazing view! Oversized Studio with amazing views over South Beach. This apartment is unfurnished and move in ready with lots of storage and closet space. Freshly painted, new appliances & more! It has new hurricane impact windows. Pool, Gym, Cable and internet are included in the rent as well!!! Valet parking available for $50 per month. Full service building with heated pool. Rent includes, Internet, sauna and fitness center. The building has 24 hour concierge and security, valet parking. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Restaurants, Lincoln Road, very conveniently location. Call today and make this your home.