1000 W West Ave

Magnificent Penthouse condo facing West and overlooking Downtown Miami, with breathtaking views. This studio has New High Impact hurricane windows and Balcony tri-fold sliders and partly furnished. Enjoy the luxury of living in a resort-Style Mirador. It has a 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art gym with daily studio classes and personal trainers. The Mirador is a full-service building with valet parking, 24 hr security, a Hair Salon, Convenience Store / Deli Restaurant with enormous Wine Selection, Heated Pool & Jacuzzi. Cable and Internet included in the maintenance. Enjoy walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Walgreens, Yoga Studios, Restaurants, and Flamingo Park. A pleasure to live in.