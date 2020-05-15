10 Venetian Way

Amenities

Rarely available Sunset Harbor gem, a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit situated on the most coveted 04 line with stunning water views. With floor-to-ceiling windows, pure sunlight brightens up the entire unit from all angles with spectacular panoramic north and east views of the Bay and South Beach. Tenants will indulge in this scenery right from their near 700 sqft wrap-around terrace.The perfect combination of indoor/outdoor living space. Grand Venetian offers luxurious amenities including, brand new heated pool, gym, tennis court, and 24HR doorman and surveillance security. Surrounded by Sunset Harbor Shops consisting of Panther Coffee, Fresh Market, Ice Box Cafe, Publix, and minutes away from the world famous Lincoln Road. Please READ brokers remarks for showing.