Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

10 Venetian Way

10 Venetian Causeway · (305) 349-3315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Venetian Causeway, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
Rarely available Sunset Harbor gem, a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit situated on the most coveted 04 line with stunning water views. With floor-to-ceiling windows, pure sunlight brightens up the entire unit from all angles with spectacular panoramic north and east views of the Bay and South Beach. Tenants will indulge in this scenery right from their near 700 sqft wrap-around terrace.The perfect combination of indoor/outdoor living space. Grand Venetian offers luxurious amenities including, brand new heated pool, gym, tennis court, and 24HR doorman and surveillance security. Surrounded by Sunset Harbor Shops consisting of Panther Coffee, Fresh Market, Ice Box Cafe, Publix, and minutes away from the world famous Lincoln Road. Please READ brokers remarks for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Venetian Way have any available units?
10 Venetian Way has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Venetian Way have?
Some of 10 Venetian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Venetian Way currently offering any rent specials?
10 Venetian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Venetian Way pet-friendly?
No, 10 Venetian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 10 Venetian Way offer parking?
No, 10 Venetian Way does not offer parking.
Does 10 Venetian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Venetian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Venetian Way have a pool?
Yes, 10 Venetian Way has a pool.
Does 10 Venetian Way have accessible units?
No, 10 Venetian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Venetian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Venetian Way has units with dishwashers.
