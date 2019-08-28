3747 41ST AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in North St Pete. Unit has central AC, washer/dryer hook ups on premises and a large yard. Property is in close proximity to 34th St, I-275, 49th St, shopping and restaurants. Make your appointment to view.