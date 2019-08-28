Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in North St Pete. Unit has central AC, washer/dryer hook ups on premises and a large yard. Property is in close proximity to 34th St, I-275, 49th St, shopping and restaurants. Make your appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have any available units?
3747 41ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 3747 41ST AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 41ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3747 41ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.