Lealman, FL
3747 41ST AVENUE N
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

3747 41ST AVENUE N

3747 41st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3747 41st Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in North St Pete. Unit has central AC, washer/dryer hook ups on premises and a large yard. Property is in close proximity to 34th St, I-275, 49th St, shopping and restaurants. Make your appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have any available units?
3747 41ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 3747 41ST AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 41ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3747 41ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 41ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3747 41ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 3747 41ST AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3747 41ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3747 41ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3747 41ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3747 41ST AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3747 41ST AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3747 41ST AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.
