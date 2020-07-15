Apartment List
163 Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL with garages

Lealman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
186 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,510
1743 sqft
Price Reduction! Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3546 37TH STREET N
3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Heights
3221 16TH STREET N
3221 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
918 sqft
renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an attached garage in a great neighborhood minutes to downtown St Pete, the beaches and fine dining. This home is great for couples, business travelers, traveling nurses, families and pets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,623
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,269
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
47 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,320
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
9 Units Available
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$917
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1140 sqft
Providing spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this community offers easy access to the I-687/I-275 connector. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and onsite spas and pools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
10 Units Available
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
858 sqft
This elegant community is located just off the water. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and picnic area. Business center and community clubhouse provided. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
17 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
25 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
34 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,859
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1318 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lealman, FL

Lealman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

