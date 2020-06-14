/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM
154 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
3715 42ND AVENUE N
3715 42nd Avenue North, Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
550 sqft
1 BR 1 Bath updated unit for rent. FURNISHED, water is included, fenced yard with a carport.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3125 36TH STREET N
3125 36th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
715 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo in the heart of Saint Pete .( can remove furniture If not needed ) . Located off US 19 and 36 ave makes every commute quick , 5 min to I275, 20 min to airports , 15 min to Downtown Saint Pete .
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,130
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915
10200 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414
10265 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateau Bayonne
1 Unit Available
14820 Rue de Bayonne
14820 Rue Du Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1700 sqft
Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riviera Bay
1 Unit Available
280 79th Ave N
280 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1372 sqft
Seasonal Waterfront St. Petersburg - When we say Spectacular Furnished Waterfront Home, were not kidding. This luxury waterfront property is available for up to a 7 month lease term.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bordeaux Village
1 Unit Available
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5737 Shore Blvd 2
5737 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113 This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio w/kitchen, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
551 52nd Ter N
551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1885 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE
235 1/2 7th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
TINY HOUSE actually first floor of carriage house, Old NE two blocks from tennis side of The Vinoy. Completely remodeled. fully furnished, CHA beam and crown molding.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
660 sqft
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Snell Isle
1 Unit Available
235 MATEO WAY NE
235 Mateo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2308 sqft
$2550 unfurnished on an annual lease! Pest control & lawn care included only in an annual long term unfurnished lease** Complete Paradise on Snell Isle! This one of a kind duplex located on Snell lsle offers it all! Tastefully updated with
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
741 61ST AVENUE NE
741 61st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North East St Pete home available for seasonal rent! Complete pool home for rent. Short term furnished rental available for a 3.5 month stay, available: June 12 - Oct 31, 2020. FIRM move out date of 10/31/20.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
175 2ND STREET S
175 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1354 sqft
Beautiful WATER views from Bay to city in this extra large, OVER 1800 sq/ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, including 2 secured and designated parking spaces, located in the heart of downtown St Pete, THE most sought after location in St
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL