Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Clearvista
1 Unit Available
2611 41st Avenue North - C
2611 41st Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
750 sqft
Welcome to St Petersburg Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Shared laundry. - Close to 275, shopping and many other amenties.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1420 52ND AVE N
1420 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1154 sqft
Beautiful Home In Saint Petersburg Detached Studio/ Office In the backyard - Beautiful Saint Pete Two bedroom home in Euclid Heights Neighborhood Two bedrooms 1,154 Heated Square Feet Large living room Separate Dining/Family room Beautiful Kitchen

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4150 78th Ave N
4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
3715 14th St N
3715 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
556 sqft
3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2590 36th Avenue North
2590 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1412 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,412 SF updated home in the Coolidge Park area of St. Petersburg. This home features a converted garage for extra living space and nice sized fully fenced backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1546 56th Avenue North
1546 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1582 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,540
1743 sqft
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3546 37TH STREET N
3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
3221 16TH STREET N
3221 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
918 sqft
renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an attached garage in a great neighborhood minutes to downtown St Pete, the beaches and fine dining. This home is great for couples, business travelers, traveling nurses, families and pets.

1 of 16

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2025 27TH AVENUE N
2025 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
*** SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON IT'S OWN LOT *** COZY 1 BED 1 BATH HOME *** NEWER KITCHEN & APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FULL BEDROOM AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
3141 Union St. N.
3141 Union Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFH in a great location, local to the N.E. St. Pete area and easy acces to I-275.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lealman, FL

Finding an apartment in Lealman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

