/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1060 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759898 A coveted rental unit in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2590 36th Avenue North
2590 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1412 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,412 SF updated home in the Coolidge Park area of St. Petersburg. This home features a converted garage for extra living space and nice sized fully fenced backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1546 56th Avenue North
1546 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5608 32ND AVENUE N
5608 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
This 5/2 is perfectly located in the heart of St Petersburg! Walking distance to Westgate elementary and Northwest Recreation Center. Close proximity to Tyrone Square Mall, and our beautiful beaches!!!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 51st Street N
3310 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Harris Park
1 Unit Available
4701 HAINES ROAD N
4701 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1164 sqft
To schedule for a property showing, please simply complete our simple and complete free pre-screen questions, and you will be contacted by us shortly. https://docs.google.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Norwood Heights
1 Unit Available
2145 25TH AVENUE N
2145 25th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1258 sqft
3/2 Centrally located in St Petersburg! update kitchen, tile & laminate through out the common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms, privacy fenced in backyard. Close proximity to Downtown St Pete, Tyrone Square Mall, and minutes to the I-275.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5682 63rd Lane North
5682 63rd Lane North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- (RLNE5661814)
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
4390 34th Ave. N.
4390 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
- (RLNE5516938)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5231 38TH AVENUE N
5231 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom block home with many updates including a new designer kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, Frigidaire stainless appliances and new recessed lighting! You'll love the newly remodeled
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
3141 Union St. N.
3141 Union Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFH in a great location, local to the N.E. St. Pete area and easy acces to I-275.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown St. Petersburg
47 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,409
1443 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
35 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1567 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL