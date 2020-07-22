Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lealman means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
23 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
$
12 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
$
181 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom

1 Unit Available
5350 64th Circle East N G3
5350 64th Circle East North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
840 sqft
Unit G3 Available for $1025 w/ move in special!!! - Property Id: 306729 Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs.

1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
4 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
56 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,000
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
770 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
39 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
34 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
18 Units Available
Eden Isles
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
936 sqft
Updated homes with plush carpeting and ceiling fans. On-site laundry and bike storage. Beat the heat in the pool when needed. Close to Vinoy Golf Club. Near the Salvador Dali Museum.
88 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
$
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,563
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,040
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
28 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
46 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,525
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
18 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Harlow at Gateway Apartments is happy to welcome you home! With stunning interiors, gorgeous surroundings, and luxurious fixtures, our apartments in St. Petersburg, FL, are perfect for anyone seeking a comfortable lifestyle in a suburban setting.
23 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,227
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
20 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
17 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,260
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1258 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
$
19 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lealman, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Lealman means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lealman could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

