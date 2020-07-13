Apartment List
186 Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL with parking

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
7214 33rd St. N
7214 33rd Street North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Centrally located for easy access to St. pete, Tampa, Clearwater, all beaches, retaurants, and shopping! This unit features central A/C, laminate floors, private driveway, backyard, and shed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1199 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,510
1743 sqft
Price Reduction! Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3546 37TH STREET N
3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Heights
3221 16TH STREET N
3221 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
918 sqft
renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an attached garage in a great neighborhood minutes to downtown St Pete, the beaches and fine dining. This home is great for couples, business travelers, traveling nurses, families and pets.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3125 36TH STREET N
3125 36th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
715 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo in the heart of Saint Pete .( can remove furniture If not needed ) . Located off US 19 and 36 ave makes every commute quick , 5 min to I275, 20 min to airports , 15 min to Downtown Saint Pete .

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Heights
1518 38TH AVENUE N
1518 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
436 sqft
Super St Petersburg location. Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. 1/2 duplex that has been TOTALLY RENOVATED! New CHA, appliances and bath. Ready for move-in. Rent includes Water, and Trash. No Pets or smokers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,287
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,375
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
30 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
34 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lealman, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lealman apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

