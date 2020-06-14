/
1 bedroom apartments
175 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL
Lealman
1 Unit Available
3715 42ND AVENUE N
3715 42nd Avenue North, Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
550 sqft
1 BR 1 Bath updated unit for rent. FURNISHED, water is included, fenced yard with a carport.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
10 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
3715 14th St N
3715 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
556 sqft
3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard.
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3125 36TH STREET N
3125 36th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
715 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo in the heart of Saint Pete .( can remove furniture If not needed ) . Located off US 19 and 36 ave makes every commute quick , 5 min to I275, 20 min to airports , 15 min to Downtown Saint Pete .
1 Unit Available
2025 27TH AVENUE N
2025 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
*** SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON IT'S OWN LOT *** COZY 1 BED 1 BATH HOME *** NEWER KITCHEN & APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FULL BEDROOM AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
1518 38TH AVENUE N
1518 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
436 sqft
Super St Petersburg location. Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. 1/2 duplex that has been TOTALLY RENOVATED! New CHA, appliances and bath. Ready for move-in. Rent includes Water, and Trash. No Pets or smokers.
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3100 HARTFORD STREET N
3100 Hartford Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
755 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 55+ UNIT ON 2nd FLOOR!!!! GREAT LOCATION! This one bedroom one bath condo in quiet 55+ community has been renovated throughout to include a large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
36 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
35 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
20 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
17 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
821 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Central Plaza
23 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
40 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
758 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
38 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
757 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
17 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
