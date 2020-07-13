/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
141 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$888
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3628 54TH AVE N
3628 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home for Rent!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Kitchen features beautiful stainless steel appliances, brand new granite counter tops, and brand new cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lealman
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Clearvista
2611 41st Avenue North - C
2611 41st Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
750 sqft
Welcome to St Petersburg Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Shared laundry. - Close to 275, shopping and many other amenties.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3832 46TH AVENUE N
3832 46th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
Adorable 3 bdr 1 bath with large front porch and its own private fenced yard. Brand new white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new gorgeous laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1546 56th Avenue North
1546 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1582 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 52ND AVE N
1420 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1154 sqft
Beautiful Home In Saint Petersburg Detached Studio/ Office In the backyard - Beautiful Saint Pete Two bedroom home in Euclid Heights Neighborhood • Two bedrooms • 1,154 Heated Square Feet • Large living room • Separate Dining/Family room •
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7749 54th Street North
7749 54th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1384 sqft
Welcome to this fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the heart of Pinellas Park. The kitchen is complete with updates including granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
3135 20TH STREET N
3135 20th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
3 bedroom + an office/1 bathroom home for rent. Huge fenced-in backyard with a utility shed, and washer & dryer hookups. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, downtown St. Pete and the interstate.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 202
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
920 sqft
Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1199 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,510
1743 sqft
Price Reduction! Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
6301 58th Street North - 1005
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park Fl , Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath. -1 dog under 40lbs, 1 cat or 2 birds. other to be approved by HOA board. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. -W/D included.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3546 37TH STREET N
3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Heights
3221 16TH STREET N
3221 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
918 sqft
renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an attached garage in a great neighborhood minutes to downtown St Pete, the beaches and fine dining. This home is great for couples, business travelers, traveling nurses, families and pets.
1 of 16
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2025 27TH AVENUE N
2025 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
*** SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON IT'S OWN LOT *** COZY 1 BED 1 BATH HOME *** NEWER KITCHEN & APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING AREA WITH FULL BEDROOM AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
3141 Union St. N.
3141 Union Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFH in a great location, local to the N.E. St. Pete area and easy acces to I-275.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
56 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
770 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
49 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL