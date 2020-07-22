Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lealman offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an...

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3832 46TH AVENUE N
3832 46th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
Adorable 3 bdr 1 bath with large front porch and its own private fenced yard. Brand new white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new gorgeous laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
22 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:48 PM
$
181 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3546 37TH STREET N
3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
56 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,000
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
770 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
108 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,097
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
39 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
33 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
88 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
23 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,227
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
29 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
19 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
33 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,859
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1318 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
28 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
28 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
13 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
19 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lealman, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lealman offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lealman. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lealman can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

