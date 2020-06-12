/
2 bedroom apartments
154 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2766 46TH AVENUE N
2766 46th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath apartment available 2nd week of June. Open concept living room and kitchen with space in the kitchen for a small dining room table. Newly renovated unit with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Arcadian Heights
1 Unit Available
3361 57TH AVENUE N
3361 57th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Great 2/1 Apartment with large screened porch and small bonus room
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Clearvista
1 Unit Available
2611 41st Avenue North - C
2611 41st Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
750 sqft
Welcome to St Petersburg Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Shared laundry. - Close to 275, shopping and many other amenties.
Results within 1 mile of Lealman
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1199 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 52ND AVE N
1420 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1154 sqft
Beautiful Home In Saint Petersburg Detached Studio/ Office In the backyard - Beautiful Saint Pete Two bedroom home in Euclid Heights Neighborhood Two bedrooms 1,154 Heated Square Feet Large living room Separate Dining/Family room Beautiful Kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4150 78th Ave N
4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3422 20TH STREET N
3422 20th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED NEAR THE INTERSTATE AND A QUICK DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETE! An additional $300 will be added to the rent for all utilities. Utilities will remain in Landlords name.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3546 37TH STREET N
3546 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
This home is Located on 37th St N, Just Three Blocks Off of 38th Ave N - Convenient Location to I-275 for Commuters! This Corner Lot Home has a Lovely Shady Oak Tree.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
3221 16TH STREET N
3221 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
918 sqft
renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an attached garage in a great neighborhood minutes to downtown St Pete, the beaches and fine dining. This home is great for couples, business travelers, traveling nurses, families and pets.
Results within 5 miles of Lealman
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
35 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
863 sqft
Conveniently located in Gandy, with easy access to I-275 and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Units with full-sized washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
35 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
41 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1117 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
29 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1060 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
53 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
