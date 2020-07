Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!! Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413 - HUGE 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent!! Located in Central Lakeland and minutes away from I-4! Fully enclosed Porch with Large Fenced in Yard!



Call today for a showing!



813-325-8413



(RLNE5182532)