Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Big Oaks Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
1510 Big Oaks Dr · (863) 333-5190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL 33810

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-306 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 4-106 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Big Oaks Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
media room
We are open by appointment only! At Big Oaks Apartment Homes, modern conveniences meet everyday comforts in a community of two and three-bedroom apartments in Lakeland, FL. At our Lakeland apartments, you can count on finding alternative options of designs including roomy floor plans, stunning amenities, and a wonderful location.Say hello to the beautifully designed, cable-ready community in Lakeland, FL, filled with helpful features such as the full-size washer and dryer connections. Not only will you experience luxury inside your gorgeous designed apartment home, but also throughout the Big Oaks community.While staying in one of our apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL you can take advantage of a range of community features, from a sparkling pool and a fitness room to an outdoor playground. Just steps from your door, you will find amenities such as a cyber cafe with a coffee station. Relax and enjoy the outdoors on your very own private patio while living in one of our amazing one and two-bedroom apartments in Lakeland, FL.The Big Oaks Apartments stunning amenities, neighborly community and ideal location will be followed by our accommodating community staff to ensure your Lakeland apartments living experience is incomparable to any other. These apartments for rent in Lakeland, Florida are nestled in a thriving area surrounded by dining, shopping, entertainment and more. Enjoy access to first-rate destinations that provide you with the best of what the area has to offer. At Big Oaks, we strive to meet all your needs and wants with efficiency and a pleasant attitude. Our residents are our top priority, and it is our goal to provide you with the best experience possible. Make your move to this inviting community of apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL and find out what it means to Love Your Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for the first pet; $200 for the 2nd pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month (small); $30/month (medium); $40/month (large)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Big Oaks Apartment Homes have any available units?
Big Oaks Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does Big Oaks Apartment Homes have?
Some of Big Oaks Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Big Oaks Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Big Oaks Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Big Oaks Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Big Oaks Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Big Oaks Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Big Oaks Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Big Oaks Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Big Oaks Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Big Oaks Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Big Oaks Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Big Oaks Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Big Oaks Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Big Oaks Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Big Oaks Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

