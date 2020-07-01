Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar media room

We are open by appointment only! At Big Oaks Apartment Homes, modern conveniences meet everyday comforts in a community of two and three-bedroom apartments in Lakeland, FL. At our Lakeland apartments, you can count on finding alternative options of designs including roomy floor plans, stunning amenities, and a wonderful location.Say hello to the beautifully designed, cable-ready community in Lakeland, FL, filled with helpful features such as the full-size washer and dryer connections. Not only will you experience luxury inside your gorgeous designed apartment home, but also throughout the Big Oaks community.While staying in one of our apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL you can take advantage of a range of community features, from a sparkling pool and a fitness room to an outdoor playground. Just steps from your door, you will find amenities such as a cyber cafe with a coffee station. Relax and enjoy the outdoors on your very own private patio while living in one of our amazing one and two-bedroom apartments in Lakeland, FL.The Big Oaks Apartments stunning amenities, neighborly community and ideal location will be followed by our accommodating community staff to ensure your Lakeland apartments living experience is incomparable to any other. These apartments for rent in Lakeland, Florida are nestled in a thriving area surrounded by dining, shopping, entertainment and more. Enjoy access to first-rate destinations that provide you with the best of what the area has to offer. At Big Oaks, we strive to meet all your needs and wants with efficiency and a pleasant attitude. Our residents are our top priority, and it is our goal to provide you with the best experience possible. Make your move to this inviting community of apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL and find out what it means to Love Your Home.