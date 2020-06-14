20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
743 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
50 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dixieland
1 Unit Available
933 S. Missouri Ave.
933 South Missouri Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
1/1 available June 1st, 2020 - Call Charlene Akes - (863) 698-2601 Property Mgr for more rental information 1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18. 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
2025 SYLVESTER COURT
2025 Sylvester Court, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
854 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful Maintenance Free Lifestyle Condo in Kimberlea. This unit features an Elevator and Personal Storage Section. The Clubhouse is close by for Neighborhood Functions, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
817 sqft
Welcome to Century Lakehouse, Plant City's premier luxury apartment home community! Century Lakehouse was designed with you in mind. Situated on lake-front property, our community offers the best view.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
761 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeland
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
626 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
636 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
990 W JOHNSON STREET
990 W Johnson St, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$500
526 sqft
Cozy 1/1 conveniently located in Bartow located on a corner lot. This is an affordable home small but has everything. Easy access to down town Bartow and surrounding communities.

June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lakeland rents decline sharply over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lakeland, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lakeland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lakeland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lakeland.
    • While rents in Lakeland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

