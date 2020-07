Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed business center coffee bar internet cafe shuffle board 24hr maintenance guest parking media room

Welcome to Arbor Glen Apartments. Centrally located in Lakeland, Florida, residents of our great community enjoy many amenities including a Mediterranean-style pool and spa, an elegant clubhouse with a modern fitness center and close proximity to shops, restaurants, movies and more. Arbor Glen is an exciting residential community that offers the perfect combination of an unmatched location, an unparalleled collection of amenities and an array of impeccable personal services designed to fit your lifestyle. Arbor Glen is all about comfort and convenience, and we've created an elegant, warm and accommodating environment just for you. Call or stop by to reserve your new Arbor Glen apartment home today!