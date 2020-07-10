111 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
61 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
916 E VALENCIA STREET
916 East Valencia Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1396 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in a great location for a family - close to Lake Parker for walking around the lake and near Watson Clinic and Lakeland Regional for employment.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2113 Winterset Drive
2113 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom - Townhome S. Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Story Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool. Sorry, but NO PETS.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Beulah
1031 Hershell St
1031 Herschell Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1204 sqft
1031 Hershell St Available 09/05/20 PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND 1031 HERSHELL STREET LAKELAND, FL 33815 Rent: $1,025/month 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
823 Lakehurst St.
823 Lakehurst Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Near Hospital & Medical Facilities - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is near LRH Hospital, Watson Clinic and just a short walk to Lake Parker.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 03:59pm
Contact for Availability
Villages At Bridgewater
6519 Baikal Place
6519 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4240 Summer Landing Dr. Unit 107
4240 Summer Landing Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4240 Summer Landing Dr. Unit 107 Available 07/10/20 2/2 Downstairs unit in North Lakeland - This 2/2 downstairs unit is in immaculate condition. The unit has washer/dryer hookups. The property is located close to everything.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Morton Historic District
936 Cumberland St.
936 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1789 sqft
936 Cumberland St. Available 08/10/20 3/1.5 Close to Lake Hollingsworth - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Lake Morton historic district.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3722 Woodbury Hill Lp
3722 Woodbury Hill Loop, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1771 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - N. Lakeland - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located in North Lakeland's Hampton Hills community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
774 Grasslands Village Cir.
774 Grasslands Boulevard, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Maintenance Free Living - Grasslands Gated Community - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Gated Grasslands Community. Master bedroom features plenty of closet space and en-suite with garden tub, walk-in shower & separate vanities. Screened lanai.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Circle
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Available 08/01/20 Resort Style Living Community - Property Id: 104007 Resort Style Living for 55+ Community... NOW available for someone UNDER 55 years of age. You must, however be at least 35 years of age.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Swannanoa
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes
5383 Quarry Rock Rd
5383 Quarry Rock Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
Gated Community Beautiful Condo! Near I-4, shopping & schools. Convenient to downtown, 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths. Beautiful kitchen, newer appliances, screened patio, master bath has shower & garden tub, Formal areas. Loft area for office/playroom.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
439 Enclave Place
439 Enclave Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1624 sqft
Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom/2 Bath w/den Condo on 2nd floor overlooking Grasslands Golf & Country Club.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3802 Exeter Lane
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1698 sqft
end unit with wasy access to main entrance

July 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lakeland rents declined significantly over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,058 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lakeland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lakeland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lakeland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,058 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lakeland fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

