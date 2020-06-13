Apartment List
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
49 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2322 Honey Drive
2322 Honey Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1355 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6519 Baikal Place
6519 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6515 Baikal Place
6515 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1442 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2140 Peyto Way
2140 Peyto Way, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1442 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2431 Caspian Drive
2431 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2119 Peyto Way
2119 Peyto Way, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2435 Caspian Drive
2435 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1678 sqft
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lake Gibson Hills
1 Unit Available
331 Pico Court
331 Pico Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1325 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2479 Caspian Drive
2479 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2475 Caspian Drive
2475 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1678 sqft
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Webster Park North
1 Unit Available
1659 Fruitwood Drive
1659 Fruitwood Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1112 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hampton Hills South
1 Unit Available
3802 Exeter Ln
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
New townhome available - Property Id: 288608 Very well maintained townhome. Free cable. Northsude Lakeland in desirable S. Hampton Hills. New carpet and waterproof vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakeland rents decline sharply over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lakeland, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lakeland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lakeland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lakeland.
    • While rents in Lakeland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

