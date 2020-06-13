/
/
bartow
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
990 W JOHNSON STREET
990 W Johnson St, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$500
526 sqft
Cozy 1/1 conveniently located in Bartow located on a corner lot. This is an affordable home small but has everything. Easy access to down town Bartow and surrounding communities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
625 N OAK AVENUE
625 North Oak Avenue, Bartow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1815 sqft
WOW TOTALLY RENOVATED Like NEW 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 900+/- sq. ft. Apartment Homes.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
492 N Washingtonia Ct
492 North Washingtonia Court, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2264 sqft
Fenced 3/1 in Bartow - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bartow! Large family room with fire place! Large fenced back yard! Affordable! Rent is $1100 per month. Deposit $1100. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00.
Results within 1 mile of Bartow
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3982 Lime Tree Lane
3982 Lime Tree Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1679 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE
5916 Hillside Heights Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1786 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1024 30th St NW
1024 30th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291643 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5417 Highlands Vista Cir
5417 Highlands Vista Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2504 sqft
Check out this Triple split pool home in LHMS/GJHS district. Pool care included. 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community. This home features a formal living and formal dining.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Dovehollow Drive
3825 Dovehollow Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2101 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
918 Summer Glen Drive
918 Summer Glen Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1844 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2188 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
929 North 10th Street
929 North 10th Street, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bartow, the median rent is $571 for a studio, $575 for a 1-bedroom, $753 for a 2-bedroom, and $999 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bartow, check out our monthly Bartow Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bartow area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Ringling College of Art and Design, Rollins College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bartow from include Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLOdessa, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL