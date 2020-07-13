56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
7 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parker Street
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Beulah
1031 Hershell St
1031 Herschell Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1204 sqft
1031 Hershell St Available 09/05/20 PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND 1031 HERSHELL STREET LAKELAND, FL 33815 Rent: $1,025/month 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
823 Lakehurst St.
823 Lakehurst Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Near Hospital & Medical Facilities - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is near LRH Hospital, Watson Clinic and just a short walk to Lake Parker.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Morton Historic District
936 Cumberland St.
936 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1789 sqft
936 Cumberland St. Available 08/10/20 3/1.5 Close to Lake Hollingsworth - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the Lake Morton historic district.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3722 Woodbury Hill Lp
3722 Woodbury Hill Loop, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1771 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - N. Lakeland - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located in North Lakeland's Hampton Hills community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Swannanoa
400
400 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
Studio
$1,239
1699 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, furnished modern studio -1 bathroom apartment on the in Miami Sweetwater , available 08/01/2020. Studio is located on the 14th floor with an amazing view. Garage Parking available for additional monthly charge.

1 of 43

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1033 Jordan Rd
1033 Jordan Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
890 sqft
This duplex is located off Dossey Road. This home is a 2/1 with an inside utility room. Large back yard. Lawn Care included. Owner may consider pets with renters insurance and a petscreening.com report. Call to view today!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1123 Walt Williams Rd
1123 Walt T Williams Road, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your place in the world at Stoll Manor, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, we are offering a 2019 model year, 768 sq. ft., 2 bed/1 bath home for only $1,195.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
7163 Heatherbrook Drive
7163 Heatherbrook Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1713 sqft
7163 Heatherbrook Drive Available 04/13/20 4/2 in Hunter's Crossing - BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home that has been updated with fresh interior paint, BRAND NEW (waterproof) Wood Laminate floors throughout entire home (except master bath), BRAND NEW vinyl

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
2401 1/2 Everett Street
2401 1/2 Everett St, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance. Pets OK.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
July 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lakeland rents declined significantly over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,058 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lakeland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lakeland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lakeland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,058 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lakeland fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

