Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
61 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3722 Woodbury Hill Lp
3722 Woodbury Hill Loop, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1771 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - N. Lakeland - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located in North Lakeland's Hampton Hills community.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Paul A Diggs
706 W 6TH STREET
706 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1196 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is conveniently located close to both Memorial Blvd and Florida Ave near transportation with plenty of food/shopping at your fingertips! As soon as you step in through the front entrance, you are in a true

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Swannanoa
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3802 Exeter Lane
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1698 sqft
end unit with wasy access to main entrance

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
120 FERNERY ROAD
120 Fernery Road, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
JUMP OFF I-4, A FEW BLOCKS IN, A GREAT FULL-SIZE HOME IS AVAILABLE. A SLICE OF KEY WEST IN THE MIST OF THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF TOWN. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, WITH A SCREENED PATIO, OVERLOOKING THE POOL.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
4205 Old Road 37
4205 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1076 sqft
This gorgeous 2/2 condo features laminate flooring. Inside Laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Not warranted). Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living/Dining Combo. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Private screened porch.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3432 sqft
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1905 JERRY ROAD
1905 Jerry Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1461 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 1 bath rental. This wonderfully decorated quaint home sits on a quiet corner with large lot. Living area just inside front door is perfect for reading and relaxing. Large Family room has leather couches and recliner.

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
7163 Heatherbrook Drive
7163 Heatherbrook Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1713 sqft
7163 Heatherbrook Drive Available 04/13/20 4/2 in Hunter's Crossing - BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home that has been updated with fresh interior paint, BRAND NEW (waterproof) Wood Laminate floors throughout entire home (except master bath), BRAND NEW vinyl

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE
4162 Winding Vine Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1713 sqft
Autumnwood Grove 3BR/ 2.5BA townhouse. Downstairs has a large open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, eating area, and half bath. Kitchen features a closet pantry and breakfast bar.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1216 EL CAMINO ROAD
1216 El Camino Road, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
Country living. This country home features a formal living room, family room, remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Joshua Ln.
3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1478 sqft
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac.

July 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakeland rents declined significantly over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,058 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lakeland over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lakeland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lakeland is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,058 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lakeland fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

