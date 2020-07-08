All apartments in Lakeland
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments

1555 Village Center Dr · (863) 292-6137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-307 · Avail. now

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 03-205 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,161

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 05-101 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-204 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 10-304 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 04-308 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
trash valet
business center
concierge
fire pit
game room
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience the luxurious side of Lakeland...The unique features and amenities were designed to fit your desire for a stylish and modern living experience. Our team offers you a commitment to providing the finest in luxury living services which are truly unmatched in the area. Experience richly detailed interiors such as new stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, designer wood cabinets, and imported wood look flooring. We offer gracious and uniquely designed layouts found in only the most desirable homes like a full den, en-suite bathrooms with each bedroom, extra closet space and relaxing oversized bath tubs. Living at Town Center at Lakeside Village puts you at the heart of everything. This lifestyle affords you the ability to walk to trendy coffee shops, fine dining, exquisite shopping, and rich nightlife entertainment and even a movie ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: $105/month; Two surface lot spaces: included in lease. Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.
Storage Details: 12x7 storage unit: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments have any available units?
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,136 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments have?
Some of Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.

