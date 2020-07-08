Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments.

Amenities

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience the luxurious side of Lakeland...The unique features and amenities were designed to fit your desire for a stylish and modern living experience. Our team offers you a commitment to providing the finest in luxury living services which are truly unmatched in the area. Experience richly detailed interiors such as new stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, designer wood cabinets, and imported wood look flooring. We offer gracious and uniquely designed layouts found in only the most desirable homes like a full den, en-suite bathrooms with each bedroom, extra closet space and relaxing oversized bath tubs. Living at Town Center at Lakeside Village puts you at the heart of everything. This lifestyle affords you the ability to walk to trendy coffee shops, fine dining, exquisite shopping, and rich nightlife entertainment and even a movie ...