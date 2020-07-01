Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator game room parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access accessible 24hr gym bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Welcome to #TheCenturyLife, where comfort-enhancing features meet top-of-the-line finishes for a unique experience. Add the beautiful lakes and city conveniences surrounding our apartments in South Lakeland, FL, and you will be closer to grasping what Century Avenues Apartments has in store. Pets allowed!



Living in any of our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments is a dream come true. This is thanks to modern in-home features like Energy Star approved appliances, tiled backsplashes, digital, programmable thermostats, ceiling fans, as well as oversized balconies & patios. To enjoy even more extras, opt for one of the select units that come with stackable or full-size washers and dryers, together with dual vanity sinks in the master suite.



If these sound appealing so far, the shared amenity spaces will truly seal the deal. You have exclusive access to a resort-inspired pool with cabanas and an outdoor TV. Hosting fun get-togethers is easier than ever with the state-of-the-art clubhouse