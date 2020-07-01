All apartments in Lakeland
Century Avenues
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Century Avenues

6720 Florida Ave S · (863) 313-1389
Rent Special
Advertise $99 App/Admin
Rent Special
Now Offering Reduced Upfront Fees! Restriction Apply. Contact Leasing Office for Details!
Location

6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33813

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3309 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 6210 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 6105 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4107 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Avenues.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
game room
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr gym
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Welcome to #TheCenturyLife, where comfort-enhancing features meet top-of-the-line finishes for a unique experience. Add the beautiful lakes and city conveniences surrounding our apartments in South Lakeland, FL, and you will be closer to grasping what Century Avenues Apartments has in store. Pets allowed!

Living in any of our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments is a dream come true. This is thanks to modern in-home features like Energy Star approved appliances, tiled backsplashes, digital, programmable thermostats, ceiling fans, as well as oversized balconies & patios. To enjoy even more extras, opt for one of the select units that come with stackable or full-size washers and dryers, together with dual vanity sinks in the master suite.

If these sound appealing so far, the shared amenity spaces will truly seal the deal. You have exclusive access to a resort-inspired pool with cabanas and an outdoor TV. Hosting fun get-togethers is easier than ever with the state-of-the-art clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $175 - 1 bedroom; $200 - 2 bedroom; $250 - 3 bedroom with approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Please contect us for rental criteria
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Avenues have any available units?
Century Avenues has 7 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Avenues have?
Some of Century Avenues's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Avenues currently offering any rent specials?
Century Avenues is offering the following rent specials: Advertise $99 App/Admin
Is Century Avenues pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Avenues is pet friendly.
Does Century Avenues offer parking?
Yes, Century Avenues offers parking.
Does Century Avenues have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Avenues offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Avenues have a pool?
Yes, Century Avenues has a pool.
Does Century Avenues have accessible units?
Yes, Century Avenues has accessible units.
Does Century Avenues have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Avenues has units with dishwashers.
