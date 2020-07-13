Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >




Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.




Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.




Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.




Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.




Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.




Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Winterset Drive
2113 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom - Townhome S. Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Story Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool. Sorry, but NO PETS.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3722 Woodbury Hill Lp
3722 Woodbury Hill Loop, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1771 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - N. Lakeland - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located in North Lakeland's Hampton Hills community.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
774 Grasslands Village Cir.
774 Grasslands Boulevard, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Maintenance Free Living - Grasslands Gated Community - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Gated Grasslands Community. Master bedroom features plenty of closet space and en-suite with garden tub, walk-in shower & separate vanities. Screened lanai.



Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Circle
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Available 08/01/20 Resort Style Living Community - Property Id: 104007 Resort Style Living for 55+ Community... NOW available for someone UNDER 55 years of age. You must, however be at least 35 years of age.



Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
439 Enclave Place
439 Enclave Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1624 sqft
Completely Remodeled Two Bedroom/2 Bath w/den Condo on 2nd floor overlooking Grasslands Golf & Country Club.



Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Hills South
3802 Exeter Lane
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1698 sqft
end unit with wasy access to main entrance



Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Swannanoa
400
400 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
Studio
$1,239
1699 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, furnished modern studio -1 bathroom apartment on the in Miami Sweetwater , available 08/01/2020. Studio is located on the 14th floor with an amazing view. Garage Parking available for additional monthly charge.



Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3432 sqft
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan.



Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
294 Granite Dr.
294 Granite Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
925 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/29) Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home.



Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
708 BRYON COURT
708 Byron Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
700 sqft
Nice 1/2 Duplex, with a granite countertop , New ROOF, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom , located on Cul-De-Sac. Covered parking. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup, Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and I-4. Available June 5th.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
City Guide for Lakeland, FL

The small, central Florida town of Lakeland unsurprisingly enjoys a plethora of natural lakes as well as a large helping of scenic wonder and a few dashes of growing economy. Lakeland is full of 97,000 residents are happy to escape the glitz of South Florida, but maintain an easy work commute to nearby Tampa or Orlando. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeland, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

