53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

52 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
4 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
968 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
25 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1116 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Oakbridge
11 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
11 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1137 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
22 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
11 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Southwest Lakeland
12 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Edgewood
11 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.

Camphor
1 Unit Available
1410 King Ave.
1410 King Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
1410 King Ave. Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 2/1 Central Lakeland! - 2/1 Half duplex with tile floors throughout. Washer/ dryer hookup provided for tenants use.

Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.

1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Cir
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156 Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55.

Parker Street
1 Unit Available
927 N. Iowa C - 23
927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint,

Lakeside Village Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.

Carpenters Crest
1 Unit Available
222 Carpenters Way, #3
222 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1177 sqft
Very charming 2 bedroom 1.15 bathroom townhome located in North Lakeland near US 98 and I-4 close to shopping, restaurants and also easy access to Tampa and Orlando. This two-story home has new elegant wood flooring and ceramic tile in the wet areas.

Lake Bonny
1 Unit Available
1426 E FERN ROAD
1426 East Fern Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
835 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bath half-duplex. This home boasts ceramic tile throughout (no carpeting), freshly painted, eat-in kitchen with laundry closet, lawn care, and water is included in rent.

Dixieland
1 Unit Available
305 W HANCOCK STREET
305 Hancock Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
812 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath Updated Duplex Unit Now Available in Historic Dixieland!! Located between Lake Hollingsworth and Lake Hunter and walking distance to Cob + Pen, Born + Bread, Good Thyme, Concord Coffee, and more! 10 minute walk to Florida Southern

Lake Horney
1 Unit Available
826 HOLLINGSWORTH ROAD
826 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
WALK TO LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH. Historic area, adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home plus a detached 264 sq feet studio. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear with all the modern updates.

Parker Street
1 Unit Available
927 N TENNESSEE AVENUE
927 North Tennessee Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
984 sqft
Cozy Lakeland rental unit. This unit is minutes from the interstate as well as local shopping and restaurants.

Camphor
1 Unit Available
1408 King Ave.
1408 King Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
900 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - This is a move in ready 1/2 duplex with tile floors throughout, washer and dryer included.

Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
219 Inman Drive
219 Inman Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
80 sqft
Well maintained home in a quaint 55+ mobile home village. The park is safe and secure (Has security gate and monitored by video surveillance cameras).

1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.

June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakeland rents decline sharply over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lakeland, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lakeland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lakeland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lakeland.
    • While rents in Lakeland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

