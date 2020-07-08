3427 Polk Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803 Cleveland Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE. Recently updated 2/2 duplex is centrally located in southeast Lakeland and is move in ready. Yard care included. All applicants must pass credit and criminal background check. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3427 S POLK AVENUE have any available units?
3427 S POLK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 S POLK AVENUE have?
Some of 3427 S POLK AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 S POLK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3427 S POLK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.