Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3427 S POLK AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

3427 S POLK AVENUE

3427 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Polk Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Cleveland Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE. Recently updated 2/2 duplex is centrally located in southeast Lakeland and is move in ready. Yard care included. All applicants must pass credit and criminal background check. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

