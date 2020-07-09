All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 702 Keeneland Pike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
702 Keeneland Pike
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

702 Keeneland Pike

702 Keeneland Pike · (407) 564-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

702 Keeneland Pike, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Keeneland Pike have any available units?
702 Keeneland Pike has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 702 Keeneland Pike currently offering any rent specials?
702 Keeneland Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Keeneland Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Keeneland Pike is pet friendly.
Does 702 Keeneland Pike offer parking?
No, 702 Keeneland Pike does not offer parking.
Does 702 Keeneland Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Keeneland Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Keeneland Pike have a pool?
No, 702 Keeneland Pike does not have a pool.
Does 702 Keeneland Pike have accessible units?
No, 702 Keeneland Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Keeneland Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Keeneland Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Keeneland Pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Keeneland Pike does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 702 Keeneland Pike?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity