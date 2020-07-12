Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

120 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Mary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Last updated July 12
$
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Last updated July 12
30 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1284 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Last updated July 12
$
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 10
9 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Last updated July 12
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,447
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2207 sqft
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2944 Lobelia Drive
2944 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1963 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath 3-Story Townhouse with attached 2 Car Garage located in Fountain Parke at Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
125 N LAKE STREET
125 Lake Street, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2707 sqft
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless

Last updated January 1
1 Unit Available
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE
123 Lake Mary Avenue, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2325 sqft
A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1056 PARMA CIRCLE
1056 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2168 sqft
Fountain Parke in Lake Mary is a new luxury town home community in Lake Mary (right off Rinehart Street).
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Last updated July 12
$
11 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
185 Wimbledon Circle
185 Wimbledon Circle, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2079 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Heathrow! - Welcome home to the GORGEOUS community of Heathrow! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2266 Milltowne Way
2266 Milltowne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1430 sqft
Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550 Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4310 Regal Town Lane
4310 Regal Town Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a small island and kitchen nook overlooking the courtyard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1303 Willow Springs Court
1303 Willow Springs Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Lake Mary, FL

Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Mary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.

Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.

Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.

All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.

Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.

While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.

If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.

So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Mary, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Mary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

