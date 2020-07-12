120 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with parking
Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.
Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.
Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.
Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.
All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.
Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.
While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.
If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.
So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Mary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.