apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
225 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE
123 Lake Mary Avenue, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2325 sqft
A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207
2553 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
851 sqft
Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208 Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
535 W. Springtree Way
535 West Springtree Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
Lakewood at the Crossings -3BR to Retire in Comfort - Many Upgrades. Great Condition. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home was completely remodeled in 2007. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2266 Milltowne Way
2266 Milltowne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1430 sqft
Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550 Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4310 Regal Town Lane
4310 Regal Town Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a small island and kitchen nook overlooking the courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean style end unit townhome in Grande Oaks subdivision in Heathrow. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Gated community with state of art amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Lakebreeze Circle
217 Lake Breeze Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1408 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath In Lake Mary! Must See! - Come take a look at this charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a split floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
944 Bakewell Ct. #200
944 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
HIDDEN VILLAGE - Beautiful 3/2 in Lake Mary! - HIDDEN VILLAGE - Second Floor • 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,136 sq ft • Balcony • Oversized Windows • Wood Burning Fireplace • Assigned Parking • Hardwood Flooring - main areas • Perfect for Entertaining •
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1233 Travertine Ter
1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE
1913 Pringle Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2421 White Magnolia Way
2421 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1371 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Arbor Lakes Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, Welcome home to the gated community of Arbor Lakes! This second floor condo includes an
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
903 Waybourne Way
903 Waybourne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
3/2.5 Newly Renovated Home In Colony Cove At The Crossings - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath two-story single-family home in Colony Cove at The Crossings.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
935 Birmingham Court #205
935 Birmingham Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo Move in Ready! - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath second floor condo in Hidden Village,a beautiful quiet Lake Mary condo neighborhood. Convenient location just off Lake Emma Road to I-4, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
711 SUGAR BAY WAY
711 Sugar Bay Way, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
Come take a look at this lovely condo in the gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! After a long week of work invite the neighbors over for a BBQ down at the community park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
943 Bakewell Ct
943 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
998 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Lake Mary has been named in the top 100 places to live in the US because of the abundance of green areas and overall quality of life.
