1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
102 Vista Verdi Cir #224
102 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
821 sqft
ADORABLE 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent in Lake Mary - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit for Rent in Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
152 Trevor Court
152 Trevor Court, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
865 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! This condo is located in the community of Barclay Place. Spacious bedroom with walk in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2549 Grassy Point Unit 313
2549 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
Cute 1/1 in Regency Park in Lake Mary - Cute one bedroom one bath in the gated community of Regency Park in Lake Mary. Unit is located on the third floor with a screened porch. Home has carpet throughout the unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2533 GRASSY POINT DRIVE
2533 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
1/1, Single Story Condominium, 1st Floor Unit, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room (Off of Kitchen) with Washer & Dryer Included, Carpet, Tile
Results within 5 miles of Lake Mary
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Medith Manor
18 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
779 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,008
588 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,033
677 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$926
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
