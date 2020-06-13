/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1439 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
258 Shady Oaks Circle
258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
104 Hallmark Court
104 Hallmark Court, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2588 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Primera
1 Unit Available
1325 Patterson Terrace
1325 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1325 Patterson Terrace Available 07/04/20 Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound - Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound a premier Lake Mary gated subdivision. Absolutely stunning 4/3.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3901 Messina Dr
3901 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Shady Oaks Circle
260 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community Cardinal Oaks Cove! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4504 Messina Dr.
4504 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
AVAILABLE NOW - 3-Story Townhome in Lake Mary - FOUNTAIN PARKE - 3-Story Townhouse 4 BR 3.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
163 OAK GROVE CIRCLE
163 Oak Grove Circle, Lake Mary, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal living, dining and family rooms. Tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has white raised panel doors with a dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2944 Lobelia Drive
2944 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1963 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath 3-Story Townhouse with attached 2 Car Garage located in Fountain Parke at Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
125 N LAKE STREET
125 Lake Street, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE
123 Lake Mary Avenue, Lake Mary, FL
A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
209 Meadow Hills Drive
209 Meadow Hills Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1803 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Quail Ridge Court
107 Quail Ridge Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1494 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Brightview Drive
299 Brightview Drive, Seminole County, FL
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT in Lake Mary! Convenient location - easy access to 417! Come see it today! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Burns Ave,
109 Burns Avenue, Seminole County, FL
109 Burns Ave, Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 4/2 in Longwood - This remodeled home is like brand new. New vinyl planking through out the home, along with modern paint colors.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2038 Crowley Cir
2038 Crowley Circle West, Seminole County, FL
Available 07/01/20 Crowley Rental 2800 Per Month - Property Id: 125980 Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.
