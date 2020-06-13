109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL

Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Mary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.

Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.

Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.

All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.

Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.

While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.

If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.

So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more