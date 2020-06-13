Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Mary that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3901 Messina Dr
3901 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Shady Oaks Circle
260 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,685
3077 sqft
Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community Cardinal Oaks Cove! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
258 Shady Oaks Circle
258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2709 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
104 Hallmark Court
104 Hallmark Court, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2588 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
532 W Plantation Blvd
532 West Plantation Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
YOU MUST BE 55+ TO LIVE HERE. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home in The Forest, right in the heart of Lake Mary. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and dual oven. The unit also comes with a washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
209 Meadow Hills Drive
209 Meadow Hills Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1803 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
146 Brushcreek Drive
146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1240 sqft
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Vista Verdi Cir #224
102 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
821 sqft
ADORABLE 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent in Lake Mary - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit for Rent in Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 Trevor Court
152 Trevor Court, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
865 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! This condo is located in the community of Barclay Place. Spacious bedroom with walk in closets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE
3548 Moss Pointe Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2142 sqft
Lake Mary - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $2095.00 - 4/2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
558 Whittingham Pl
558 Whittingham Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1798 sqft
558 Whittingham Pl Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 4 BR Lake Mary Home - Best schools - Available July 1 - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing. Brand new wood laminate flooring and new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.
City Guide for Lake Mary, FL

Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Mary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.

Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.

Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.

All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.

Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.

While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.

If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.

So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Mary, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Mary that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

