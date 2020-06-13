Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
258 Shady Oaks Circle
258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2709 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Primera
1 Unit Available
1325 Patterson Terrace
1325 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3368 sqft
1325 Patterson Terrace Available 07/04/20 Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound - Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound a premier Lake Mary gated subdivision. Absolutely stunning 4/3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2207 sqft
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4504 Messina Dr.
4504 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2482 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - 3-Story Townhome in Lake Mary - FOUNTAIN PARKE - 3-Story Townhouse 4 BR 3.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
125 N LAKE STREET
125 Lake Street, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2707 sqft
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Brightview Drive
299 Brightview Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1960 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT in Lake Mary! Convenient location - easy access to 417! Come see it today! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2038 Crowley Cir
2038 Crowley Circle West, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2712 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Crowley Rental 2800 Per Month - Property Id: 125980 Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace #212
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!!! - Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE
3548 Moss Pointe Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2142 sqft
Lake Mary - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $2095.00 - 4/2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Available June 2020. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
558 Whittingham Pl
558 Whittingham Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1798 sqft
558 Whittingham Pl Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 4 BR Lake Mary Home - Best schools - Available July 1 - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing. Brand new wood laminate flooring and new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
943-105 Bakewell
943 Bakewell Ct, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1016 sqft
2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio - 2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio A. FIRE PLACE, SIDE PATION & CLOSETS W/ MIRRORS B. ALL APPLIANCES : a. FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER b.
City Guide for Lake Mary, FL

Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Mary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.

Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.

Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.

All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.

Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.

While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.

If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.

So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Mary, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Mary renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

