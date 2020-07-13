/
apartments with pool
128 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
13 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1284 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
104 Hallmark Court
104 Hallmark Court, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2588 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,447
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2207 sqft
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2944 Lobelia Drive
2944 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1963 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath 3-Story Townhouse with attached 2 Car Garage located in Fountain Parke at Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
278 Hanging Moss Circle
278 Hanging Moss Circle, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1669 sqft
ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Huntington Landing - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
185 Wimbledon Circle
185 Wimbledon Circle, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2079 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Heathrow! - Welcome home to the GORGEOUS community of Heathrow! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207
2553 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
851 sqft
Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208 Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 Grassy Point Drive #107
2549 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated! One Bedroom! Lake View! First Floor! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this newly renovated Lake Front Condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4310 Regal Town Lane
4310 Regal Town Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1750 Travertine Terrace
1750 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1325 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 CG Townhome located in Sanford, known for great schools and recreation. Carpet in living and bedrooms, Tile in wet areas. Kitchen is well appointed and open. Split floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1303 Willow Springs Court
1303 Willow Springs Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Villa Di Este Ter #105
137 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Near Heathrow - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Notting Hill! You will feel right at home the moment you
