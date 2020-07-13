/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
30 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1284 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:23am
9 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
702 Keeneland Pike
702 Keeneland Pike, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3492 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
258 Shady Oaks Circle
258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2709 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,447
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
856 Shell Lane
856 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1645 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
185 Wimbledon Circle
185 Wimbledon Circle, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2079 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Heathrow! - Welcome home to the GORGEOUS community of Heathrow! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4310 Regal Town Lane
4310 Regal Town Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1303 Willow Springs Court
1303 Willow Springs Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
944 Bakewell Ct. #200
944 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
HIDDEN VILLAGE - Beautiful 3/2 in Lake Mary! - HIDDEN VILLAGE - Second Floor • 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,136 sq ft • Balcony • Oversized Windows • Wood Burning Fireplace • Assigned Parking • Hardwood Flooring - main areas • Perfect for Entertaining •
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Villa Di Este Ter #105
137 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Near Heathrow - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Notting Hill! You will feel right at home the moment you
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
964 Helmsley Court #102
964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wood laminate
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108
2612 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1233 Travertine Ter
1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE
1913 Pringle Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2.
