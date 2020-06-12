/
2 bedroom apartments
205 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
532 W Plantation Blvd
532 West Plantation Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
YOU MUST BE 55+ TO LIVE HERE. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home in The Forest, right in the heart of Lake Mary. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and dual oven. The unit also comes with a washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 Retreat View Cir
2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284 Nice 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace #212
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!!! - Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1299 sqft
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Available June 2020. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
938 Framlingham Court # 200
938 Framlingham Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1016 sqft
FREE MONTH 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 2nd Floor with Large Volume Ceiling Unit - FREE MONTH! Two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Lake Mary's Hidden Village condominium community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
943-105 Bakewell
943 Bakewell Ct, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1016 sqft
2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio - 2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio A. FIRE PLACE, SIDE PATION & CLOSETS W/ MIRRORS B. ALL APPLIANCES : a. FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER b.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25312 Northlake Dr.
25312 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit, $1195.00 per month, Lake View - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features beautiful view and screened in porch.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1242 sqft
1325 Rotonda Pt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
108 NORTHLAKE DRIVE
108 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
This is a lovely 2-Bedroom/2-Bath second floor unit in Northlake Village Condo community with a very nice view of Lake Minnie.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
727 SUGAR BAY WAY
727 Sugar Bay Way, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
912 sqft
727 Sugar Bay Way #11, Great 2/2 first floor unit, All stainless kitchen appliances, full size washer & dryer hookup in laundry room, 2 master suites, brand new tiled shower /tub combo, brand new shaker style kitchen cabinets with quartz counter
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1121 Arbor Lakes Cir
1121 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1249 sqft
This is a fully furnished executive condo rental. The term is for seven months but you only have to fulfill three continuous months if you let me know and you need to leave. Just bring your own towels.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
729 SECRET HARBOR LANE
729 Secret Harbor Lane, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
947 sqft
729 Secret Harbor #207, 2 BR 2 BA condo in Regency Park Lake Mary. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Full-size Washer /Dryer in unit. community 2 pools, spa, gym, gate, tennis, playground, gazebo, small laundry room. Trash and grounds included.
