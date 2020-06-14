Apartment List
/
FL
/
lake mary
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Mary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3901 Messina Dr
3901 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2944 Lobelia Drive
2944 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1963 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath 3-Story Townhouse with attached 2 Car Garage located in Fountain Parke at Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Available June 2020. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Vista Verdi Cir #224
102 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
821 sqft
ADORABLE 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent in Lake Mary - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit for Rent in Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25312 Northlake Dr.
25312 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit, $1195.00 per month, Lake View - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features beautiful view and screened in porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943-105 Bakewell
943 Bakewell Ct, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1016 sqft
2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio - 2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio A. FIRE PLACE, SIDE PATION & CLOSETS W/ MIRRORS B. ALL APPLIANCES : a. FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER b.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1242 sqft
1325 Rotonda Pt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
964 Helmsley Court #102
964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
964 Helmsley Court #102 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2549 Grassy Point Unit 313
2549 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 1/1 in Regency Park in Lake Mary - Cute one bedroom one bath in the gated community of Regency Park in Lake Mary. Unit is located on the third floor with a screened porch. Home has carpet throughout the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Tadsworth Ter
1301 Tadsworth Terrace, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2482 sqft
Lake Mary - Heathrow 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home Office - Coming Soon Heathrow/Lake Mary 3 Bedroom 3 full Baths + Office Pool Home - We are getting it ready now - Welcome home to this single story property which backs to a large tranquil lake in

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
224 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE
224 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1704 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION & GATED! JUST MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, I-4, LAKE MARY/SANFORD BUSINESS AREAS - HEATHROW ELEMENTARY, MARKHAM WOODS MIDDLE AND LAKE MARY H.S.
City Guide for Lake Mary, FL

Welcome to Lake Mary, a city that’s seen a population increase and tons of new development in recent years. Let’s take a look at the apartment-hunting scene.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Mary? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Lake Mary is located 20 miles from Orlando in east central Florida. With a very desirable location and great safety reputation, Lake Mary is a highly sought-after location. It’s no wonder that this community of about 15,000 people was ranked in 2007 as Money magazine’s #4 “Best Places to Live in America”.

Not too shabby, right? Well, Lake Mary does have its fair share of annoyances. While there has been a ton of new development in upscale apartment complexes and condominium communities, there is little in the way of cheap apartments. The cost of living is high, so if you’re a budget-conscious renter then allow yourself plenty of time to find safe, affordable apartment rentals.

Traffic can also be a major headache. As many Lake Mary residents commute into Orlando for work, traffic into and out of the city during rush hour causes major delays along the I-4 corridor.

All that said, you’ll be sure to enjoy Lake Mary’s great shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as convenient proximity to the Atlantic Coast. The city is also close to Lake Jessop and Lake Monroe, which both offer recreational activities, including hiking, boating, and fishing.

Many of the best new developments in Lake Mary are located just west of the city center. Here you’ll find complexes that offer everything from studio apartments to four bedrooms. These developments also have great amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Looking for furnished apartments for rent, or perhaps a short-term lease? No worries! Many of the new apartment rentals in the western portion of town cater to snowbirds. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $850 to $1,300.

While much of the real estate market in Lake Mary is dominated by large developments, you can find occasional houses for rent scattered throughout many of Lake Mary’s safe, desirable neighborhoods. These neighborhoods tend to have a more settled, “local” feel than the ones in the western portion of town. Two bedroom rental homes range anywhere from $700 to $1,250.

If you’re moving to Lake Mary with a four-legged friend, don’t worry! Many of the city’s large apartment developments are both cat and dog friendly. While some apartments may have size and breed limitations, or require an additional pet deposit, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a great pet friendly rental.

So welcome to Lake Mary! Enjoy all that this thriving, upscale community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lake Mary, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Mary renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary 3 BedroomsLake Mary Accessible ApartmentsLake Mary Apartments under $1,200
Lake Mary Apartments under $1,300Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Apartments with GarageLake Mary Apartments with GymLake Mary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Mary Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lake Mary Apartments with ParkingLake Mary Apartments with PoolLake Mary Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Mary Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Mary Pet Friendly PlacesLake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College