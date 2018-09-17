7074 SW 114th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking internet access tennis court

Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony. This open concept 3 bed, 2 bath unit boasts tile floors throughout, exposed wood beam ceiling & a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, & new cabinets. Additional features include full sized, front load washer & dryer, updated bathrooms, walk-in closet , 2 separate balconies, & accordion shutters. The community offers plenty of amenities including Olympic sized pool, playground, a mile-long walking path, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gate & tons of guest parking. The community is just minutes from the turnpike, Dadeland, Baptist Hospital, The Palms, and more! Rent includes high speed internet, cable TV, & water.