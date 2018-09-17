7074 SW 114th Pl

Amenities
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony. This open concept 3 bed, 2 bath unit boasts tile floors throughout, exposed wood beam ceiling & a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, & new cabinets. Additional features include full sized, front load washer & dryer, updated bathrooms, walk-in closet , 2 separate balconies, & accordion shutters. The community offers plenty of amenities including Olympic sized pool, playground, a mile-long walking path, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gate & tons of guest parking. The community is just minutes from the turnpike, Dadeland, Baptist Hospital, The Palms, and more! Rent includes high speed internet, cable TV, & water.