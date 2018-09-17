All apartments in Kendall
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:30 AM

7074 SW 114th Pl

7074 Southwest 114th Place · (305) 495-4261
Location

7074 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL 33173
Snapper Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony. This open concept 3 bed, 2 bath unit boasts tile floors throughout, exposed wood beam ceiling & a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, & new cabinets. Additional features include full sized, front load washer & dryer, updated bathrooms, walk-in closet , 2 separate balconies, & accordion shutters. The community offers plenty of amenities including Olympic sized pool, playground, a mile-long walking path, tennis courts, 24 hour guard gate & tons of guest parking. The community is just minutes from the turnpike, Dadeland, Baptist Hospital, The Palms, and more! Rent includes high speed internet, cable TV, & water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7074 SW 114th Pl have any available units?
7074 SW 114th Pl has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7074 SW 114th Pl have?
Some of 7074 SW 114th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7074 SW 114th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7074 SW 114th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7074 SW 114th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7074 SW 114th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 7074 SW 114th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7074 SW 114th Pl does offer parking.
Does 7074 SW 114th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7074 SW 114th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7074 SW 114th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7074 SW 114th Pl has a pool.
Does 7074 SW 114th Pl have accessible units?
No, 7074 SW 114th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7074 SW 114th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7074 SW 114th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7074 SW 114th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7074 SW 114th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
