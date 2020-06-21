9801 SW 99th St

Amenities

Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course. Featuring 1692 square feet of Living Area and 2818 total square feet on a 11269 SF lot, terrazo flooring and laminated wood flooring with formal living and dining areas. Spacious upgraded kitchen and family room with nice pool and patio views. Two car garage, screened-in terrace and pool. Excellent location, minutes away from A-rated schools, Dadeland mall, Baptist Hospital and main roads. Lawn & Pool Maintenance included in the rental payment. Available now!