Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:04 PM

9801 SW 99th St

9801 Southwest 99th Street · (305) 801-9154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9801 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course. Featuring 1692 square feet of Living Area and 2818 total square feet on a 11269 SF lot, terrazo flooring and laminated wood flooring with formal living and dining areas. Spacious upgraded kitchen and family room with nice pool and patio views. Two car garage, screened-in terrace and pool. Excellent location, minutes away from A-rated schools, Dadeland mall, Baptist Hospital and main roads. Lawn & Pool Maintenance included in the rental payment. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 SW 99th St have any available units?
9801 SW 99th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9801 SW 99th St have?
Some of 9801 SW 99th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 SW 99th St currently offering any rent specials?
9801 SW 99th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 SW 99th St pet-friendly?
No, 9801 SW 99th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9801 SW 99th St offer parking?
Yes, 9801 SW 99th St does offer parking.
Does 9801 SW 99th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9801 SW 99th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 SW 99th St have a pool?
Yes, 9801 SW 99th St has a pool.
Does 9801 SW 99th St have accessible units?
No, 9801 SW 99th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 SW 99th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 SW 99th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9801 SW 99th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9801 SW 99th St does not have units with air conditioning.
