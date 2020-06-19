9838 SW 94th Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.



Located in the Kendall area, on a quiet, cul-de-sac street. Close to 874/878 Expressway, Baptist Hospital, Miami Dade Kendall Campus, and Dadeland area.



First, Last plus two months security ($5,500 x 4).



Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Annual rental preferred, but owner would consider furnished seasonal rental as well for qualified tenants, with rent paid in advance.



E-mail or text listing agent for more information.