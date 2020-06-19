All apartments in Kendall
9838 SW 94th Ter.
9838 SW 94th Ter

9838 Southwest 94th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.

Located in the Kendall area, on a quiet, cul-de-sac street. Close to 874/878 Expressway, Baptist Hospital, Miami Dade Kendall Campus, and Dadeland area.

First, Last plus two months security ($5,500 x 4).

Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Annual rental preferred, but owner would consider furnished seasonal rental as well for qualified tenants, with rent paid in advance.

E-mail or text listing agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

