9821 SW 93 TE

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max. New kitchen with top line appliances, solid wood white cabinets, formal dining room, living & family rooms w/1/2 bathroom downstairs and tile floors. 2 huge master bedrooms with en-suite remodeled bathrooms. Double closets in 1st master suite. Giant walk-in closet & additional reach-in closet in 2nd master suite. Full size washer/dryer, storage. Screened patio. 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of private street parking for your guests. Incredible location with e-z access to SR 874, Florida Turnpike, and minutes away from Dadeland, South Miami and Coral Gables. Perfect for the urban lifestyle you are seeking.