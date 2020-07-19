All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 9821 SW 93 TE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
9821 SW 93 TE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

9821 SW 93 TE

9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace · (786) 356-1461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9821 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max. New kitchen with top line appliances, solid wood white cabinets, formal dining room, living & family rooms w/1/2 bathroom downstairs and tile floors. 2 huge master bedrooms with en-suite remodeled bathrooms. Double closets in 1st master suite. Giant walk-in closet & additional reach-in closet in 2nd master suite. Full size washer/dryer, storage. Screened patio. 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of private street parking for your guests. Incredible location with e-z access to SR 874, Florida Turnpike, and minutes away from Dadeland, South Miami and Coral Gables. Perfect for the urban lifestyle you are seeking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 SW 93 TE have any available units?
9821 SW 93 TE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9821 SW 93 TE have?
Some of 9821 SW 93 TE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 SW 93 TE currently offering any rent specials?
9821 SW 93 TE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 SW 93 TE pet-friendly?
No, 9821 SW 93 TE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9821 SW 93 TE offer parking?
Yes, 9821 SW 93 TE offers parking.
Does 9821 SW 93 TE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9821 SW 93 TE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 SW 93 TE have a pool?
No, 9821 SW 93 TE does not have a pool.
Does 9821 SW 93 TE have accessible units?
No, 9821 SW 93 TE does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 SW 93 TE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9821 SW 93 TE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9821 SW 93 TE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9821 SW 93 TE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9821 SW 93 TE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kendall Apartments with ParkingKendall Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity