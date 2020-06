Amenities

Kingston Square is a quiet gated community near shops, Palmetto expressway and Dadeland. One bedroom/one bath, second floor totally updated with a balcony overlooking garden area. Applicants must have a credit score of 650 or better. No pets, smoking and no commercial vehicles, trucks etc. can be parked over night.The sliding glass doors have hurricane shutters.