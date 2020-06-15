All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM

9337 SW 98th Ct

9337 Southwest 98th Court · (305) 458-9737
Location

9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living. An optional bedroom downstairs opens up to a relaxing backyard pool and gardens. Filled with natural light this home is well designed to accommodate a large family seeking comfortable living. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, walk-in closets, 2 car garage with built in shelving, plantation shutters, impact windows and doors, large gazebo, open kitchen, balconies, all within a secured, gated community. This residence is private and elegantly charming. Available for purchase or rent. Available Date: September 10, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9337 SW 98th Ct have any available units?
9337 SW 98th Ct has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9337 SW 98th Ct have?
Some of 9337 SW 98th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9337 SW 98th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9337 SW 98th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9337 SW 98th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9337 SW 98th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9337 SW 98th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9337 SW 98th Ct does offer parking.
Does 9337 SW 98th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9337 SW 98th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9337 SW 98th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9337 SW 98th Ct has a pool.
Does 9337 SW 98th Ct have accessible units?
No, 9337 SW 98th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9337 SW 98th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9337 SW 98th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9337 SW 98th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9337 SW 98th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
