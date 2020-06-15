9337 SW 98th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living. An optional bedroom downstairs opens up to a relaxing backyard pool and gardens. Filled with natural light this home is well designed to accommodate a large family seeking comfortable living. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, walk-in closets, 2 car garage with built in shelving, plantation shutters, impact windows and doors, large gazebo, open kitchen, balconies, all within a secured, gated community. This residence is private and elegantly charming. Available for purchase or rent. Available Date: September 10, 2020