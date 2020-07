9300 SW 132nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE BACK PATIO IS EQUIPPED WITH BUILT IN CANOPY, SHED FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE AND TURF FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. THE HOME ALSO OFFERS PARKING FOR 2 CARS WITH NUMEROUS VISITOR SPACES. PETS ARE OK. PROSPECTIVE TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT AND BACKGROUND REPORTS, RECENT PAY STUBS AND BANK STATEMENTS. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.